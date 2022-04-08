Sydney
Tino the white rhino at Sydney Zoo
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Zoo

One of Sydney’s top zoos is now home to the city’s only rhino

The latest arrival at the top animal attraction joins more than 4,000 wild residents

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Calling all Sydney animal lovers: meet Tino, an adorable seven-year-old white rhinoceros who as the latest resident of Blacktown’s Sydney Zoo now holds the distinction of being the city’s only rhino.

The big bulky beauty arrived via air freight from New Zealand in a custom-built crate and is now enjoying the wide-open savanna of the zoo’s African precinct, alongside the zebras, giraffes and ostriches that also call this part of the popular animal attraction home. 

Tino is ready to meet his new Antipodean fans in time for the school holidays, but he’s not the only reason to head out west for a wild day out. Sydney Zoo is also home to more than 4,000 animals and boasts an aquarium, a huge precinct dedicated to primates and the nation’s largest reptile and nocturnal animal house.

Take a walk on the wild side as these top Sydney animal attractions.

