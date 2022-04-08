One of Sydney’s top zoos is now home to the city’s only rhino

Calling all Sydney animal lovers: meet Tino, an adorable seven-year-old white rhinoceros who as the latest resident of Blacktown’s Sydney Zoo now holds the distinction of being the city’s only rhino.

The big bulky beauty arrived via air freight from New Zealand in a custom-built crate and is now enjoying the wide-open savanna of the zoo’s African precinct, alongside the zebras, giraffes and ostriches that also call this part of the popular animal attraction home.

Tino is ready to meet his new Antipodean fans in time for the school holidays, but he’s not the only reason to head out west for a wild day out. Sydney Zoo is also home to more than 4,000 animals and boasts an aquarium, a huge precinct dedicated to primates and the nation’s largest reptile and nocturnal animal house.

