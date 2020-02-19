Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right One of the world's best croissanteries is opening its first Sydney store
One of the world's best croissanteries is opening its first Sydney store

By Maxim Boon Posted: Wednesday February 19 2020, 9:41am

Putting croissants in oven at Lune Collins Street
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Created in a climate-controlled lab-kitchen, Lune croissants are almost mathematically perfect: crisp and golden with visible layers of delicate pastry precisely balanced with rich, creamy butter. The pastries at Lune Croissanterie, which currently has two Melbourne locations in the CBD and Fitzroy, have reached near-mythic levels of reverence, with punters getting in line before dawn in order to snag a few of these golden beauties. So you better start setting your alarm a little earlier, Sydneysiders, because the mastermind behind Lune, former aerospace engineer Kate Reid, has confirmed that the bakery’s next outpost is due to open in the Harbour City. 

The exact location of this Sydney store is yet to be confirmed, as is the opening date. So keep your ear to the ground and watch this space, because Sydney’s first Lune is sure to be a runaway brunch sensation once its ovens start turning out its legendary pastries in the near future.

