Order the: Ottoman eggs
This breakfast – fit for kings, queens and sultans – is all about texture: a base of garlicky labne, surrounded by brown butter and fried sage, is topped with a disc of eggplant fried in a katsu-like shell. It’s crisp and golden on the outside, meltingly tender on the inside and topped with two spot-on poached eggs and a nest of fried leek for crunch. House-baked focaccia takes it firmly into all-day breakfast-brunch territory. Throw in Parramatta’s best coffee and it’s a place to go back to, over and over.
Sydney's love for breakfast knows no bounds – we’ll queue for ages, seek out the most photogenic dishes and fight the corner of our favourite brunch spot with a passion. This is a city where the choices are many, but these are the dishes that are a cut above – think classics done right, new spins on eggs, coffee like liquid gold, menus that break new ground, and service that'll have you happy you rolled out of bed. Presenting Time Out's guide to the best breakfasts in Sydney.