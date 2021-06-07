Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Oscar Hunt womenwear
Photograph: Supplied

Oscar Hunt is bringing sleek, made-to-order women's suiting to Sydney

The Melbourne label spent 10 years in the menswear game – but now, women are in the spotlight

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

Known for its well-cut, made-to-order men's suiting, Melbourne label Oscar Hunt made the leap over to creating suiting for women this year – and now, it's looking to jump over state lines, too, by bringing its women-centric tailored range to Sydney. 

A suit in a man's wardrobe is something of a staple, but that isn't necessarily the case for a woman's. If you've been delaying getting a power suit of your dreams because of uninspiring colourways or ill-fitting options, Oscar Hunt has got you sorted – its tailor-made service allows you to choose your own, made-to-order suit in a range of different sizes, styles and fabrics. There’s everything from slim cut to wide-leg pants, long-cut blazers and classic-cut jackets to choose from, as well as over 3,500 luxury fabrics from both Italy and the UK. The process is designed to be as inclusive and hassle-free as possible.

You can book in for a fitting at its Sydney showroom in the Strand Arcade. To celebrate the launch of its womenswear range, the brand is offering 10 per cent off all its custom-made designs, with each entry also going into the draw for a chance to win a free tailored suit valued at $950. Time to suit up. 

Psst. Roving raclette carts and mulled cocktails are coming to Opera Bar this winter. 

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.