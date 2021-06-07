Oscar Hunt is bringing sleek, made-to-order women's suiting to Sydney

Known for its well-cut, made-to-order men's suiting, Melbourne label Oscar Hunt made the leap over to creating suiting for women this year – and now, it's looking to jump over state lines, too, by bringing its women-centric tailored range to Sydney.



A suit in a man's wardrobe is something of a staple, but that isn't necessarily the case for a woman's. If you've been delaying getting a power suit of your dreams because of uninspiring colourways or ill-fitting options, Oscar Hunt has got you sorted – its tailor-made service allows you to choose your own, made-to-order suit in a range of different sizes, styles and fabrics. There’s everything from slim cut to wide-leg pants, long-cut blazers and classic-cut jackets to choose from, as well as over 3,500 luxury fabrics from both Italy and the UK. The process is designed to be as inclusive and hassle-free as possible.



You can book in for a fitting at its Sydney showroom in the Strand Arcade. To celebrate the launch of its womenswear range, the brand is offering 10 per cent off all its custom-made designs, with each entry also going into the draw for a chance to win a free tailored suit valued at $950. Time to suit up.

