Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
People watching a raclette wheel
Photograph: Supplied/Opera Bar

Get your hands on s'mores, cocktails and a roving raclette wheel at Opera Bar

Holy cheesus

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

Here at Time Out, we're big fans of cheese in all its forms: hard, soft, brie, blue, smoked, cake – we love it all. But if there's a cheesy dish guaranteed to melt (and slightly clog) our hearts, it's the ultimate oozy Swiss delight: raclette.

Harbourside hangout Opera Bar – with its glorious views you can never quite tire of, no matter how many times you go – is now dishing up this cold-weather favourite in roving carts, along with a selection of wintertime treats like s'more and mulled drinks.  

The raclette takes 'adding cheese on top' to the next level: a semi-hard cow's milk cheese is melted under a grill and then scraped onto cheese-friendly accouterments like crisp potatoes, bacon and shallots – with an optional shaving of truffle – 'tis the season, after all. Then, get a little sweet fix with freshly flamed s’mores (chocolate and marshmallows sandwiched between graham crackers) toasted at your table and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

In the mood for a drink? Grab one of the bar's warming beverages: a buttered rum (Bacardi spiced rum, salted butter, nutmeg, anise); a mulled Dark and Stormy (Bacardi spiced rum, ginger, maple, apple, citrus); or a Blazer (Bacardi Ocho, Bacardi spiced rum, muscat, cinnamon, fruit oils). It's all made and served right at your table. 

It all kicks off on 10 June – check out the details here

P.S. Here are our favourite cheesy dishes in Sydney

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.