Our Restaurant of the Year is offering Sri Lankan lamprai to take away

More and more chefs across the city are tackling the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and finding ways to stay afloat. Lankan Filling Station is still open for business, but the restaurant is now offering the entire menu for takeaway.

Yes, that means you can (and probably should) order some of chef-owner O Tama Carey’s greatest hits: the potato pan rolls, that hot butter cuttlefish, the creamy cashew-nut curry – and stock up on a few servings of acharu, her sweet, spiced and pickled blend of carrots, cauliflower, pineapple and onions while you’re at it. (Unfortunately, hoppers won’t be available, but let’s face it: they’re best hot and crisp, straight from the pan.)

Perhaps even more exciting, though, is the addition of the lamprai to the offering. For the unfamiliar, lamprais are a Sri Lankan staple introduced by the Dutch Burgher community, made up of rice, curries and sambols, all tightly wrapped in a banana leaf. Carey’s recipe is based on her grandmother’s and includes a three-meat curry (pork, chicken and beef), rice cooked with ghee and spices, mackerel cutlets, a mixture of sambols and lime pickle.

They cost $23 a pop and come frozen, sealed in foil and require nothing more than re-heating. Carey calls them the “ultimate TV dinner”, and you should probably take her word for it.

To see the full menu at Lankan Filling Station, click here. Takeaway orders are taken by phone during operating hours on 02 8542 9936 and lamprais can be ordered via email at info@lsfood.com.au

Lankan Filling Station, 58 Riley St, East Sydney 2010. Tue-Sat noon-10pm; Sun 10am-4pm.