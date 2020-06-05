Paddy’s Markets in Flemington and Haymarket have now reopened to the public

After temporarily closing down in March with the onset of the government shutdown, Paddy’s Markets have started welcoming back customers at Haymarket and Flemington. This is great news for those of us looking to stock up on fresh produce and foodie goods. However, if you’re desperate to peruse knick-knacks, funny wigs and knock-off clothing brands, hold your horses – only the fresh food section will be operating at Haymarket for now. The new food precinct will be open though, so you can grab a freshly cooked feed.

Measures are in place to observe physical distancing protocols. The number of people allowed to enter is capped, you’ll have a two-hour limit for your visit, all visitors will be required to have a temperature check and use hand sanitiser, and everyone is encouraged to have the CovidSafe app. During the shutdowns, the markets paused rent for stallholders and will continue to do so until the end of the month to help them recover.

From today, June 5, Paddy’s Haymarket will continue to open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am-6pm, and the Flemington market will open on Fridays from 10am-4pm and Saturdays from 6am-2pm. Can anyone else hear the Paddy's tellie jingle in their head?

Hungry for more? Check out these restaurants, bars and pubs now open in Sydney.

Share the story