Where to dine out now that restaurant restrictions are lifting in Sydney

Arthur

This restaurant hasn't opened its doors yet – but you can put your name down on the waitlist for a slot beginning July 1 (don't worry, those pastas are worth the wait).

Barbetta

This trendy Paddington restaurant is back serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Bookings are essential for dinner only – at other times of the day, you can just walk in.

Brick Lane

Sit down dining at Darlo's hip Indian diner is back from Tuesday, May 19 so you can get your roti taco fix once more.

Buffalo Dining Club

There are two seatings available on Fridays and Saturdays at this tiny Italian restaurant-bar in Darlinghurst (and Time Out Award winner), but you'll need a full group of ten to book.

Bush

You can stop by this Redfern local for Australiana-inspired tucker from Friday onwards.

Chester White

The cured meats-focused bar in Potts Point is taking reservations for the first time ever. Book in for the $50 set menu Thursday through Saturday, up to two weeks in advance.

Dear Sainte Éloise

The Potts Point laneway bar (and Time Out Award winner for Best Wine Bar 2018) is taking bookings Thursdays through Saturdays with a $65 set menu.

DOC Sydney

This mozzarella-focussed Italian restaurant is opening its doors again – before, you couldn’t make a booking if you wanted to, but now, bookings are essential.

Don't Tell Aunty

Surry Hills' proudly non-traditional mod Indian diner is open for lunch and dinner once more, with plenty of vegan options on the menu.

Fix Wine Bar and Restaurant

The CBD institution that pioneered European-style wine bars in Sydney is back and popular as ever, especially with oenophiles who can't wait to flip through the tome of a wine list.

Franca

The swish Potts Point brasserie is offering a Chef's Table private dining experience for groups of ten, available for lunch and dinner.

The Gantry

The Walsh Bay fine diner is open for lunch and dinner Fridays through Sundays, offering a four-course set menu for $99 per person.

Henry Deane

The views are as good as you remember from the top floor of the Hotel Palisade in Miller's Point. However, the kitchen is now under the purview of Cian Mulholland, formerly the sous chef at Momofuku Seiobo, who is rattling the pans for lunch and dinner, Friday through Sunday.

Iiko Mazesoba

Slurp down a bowl of noodles at one of the outdoor tables of this Haymarket noodle shop –the first in the city dedicated entirely to the saucy, brothless ramen style known as mazesoba.

Loluk Bistro

Dieu merci! Surry Hills' southern French favourite Loluk Bistro is reopening for lunch and dinner, so you can enjoy that Riviera-inspired dining room once more.

Long Chim

Curb your curry cravings, Long Chim in Sydney’s CBD is opening back up again to serve you Bangkok specialties.

Love, Tilly Devine

The Darlinghurst laneway bar is offering a $50 set menu, and considering it won the 2019 Time Out Award for best bar food, you can trust that you're in good hands.

Manta

The steak and seafood stalwart on Woolloomooloo's Cowper Wharf is offering lunch bookings for groups of ten. The three-hour package costs $125 per person and includes three courses, wine and beer.

Mark and Vinny’s

Don’t be upsetti, Surry Hills vegan restaurant Mark and Vinny’s are back and ready to serve some mean spaghetti.

Mejico

This Pitt Street-based Mexican is reopening from May 15 on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, with two seatings at 6pm and 8.15pm, plus two additional lunch sittings at 12.30pm and 3.30pm on Saturdays. The menu is a set ‘feast’ nine-course degustation, priced at $95pp, which includes a classic Margarita on arrival.



MV Bistro

This Surry Hills pasta bar is re-opening with a bang, offering your favourite MV starters and mains, a new range of 'create your own' pasta, as well as cocktails galore.

NOLA Smokehouse and Bar

Barangaroo's Southern BBQ joint is serving dinner on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with seatings at 6pm and 8pm for groups of eight to ten people only.

Pendolino

The Strand Arcade’s upscale Italian restaurant and wine bar has relaunched with a six-course degustation featuring plenty of premium olive oil from their retail store, and matching wines of course.

Pizza Autentico

The casual pizzeria in Surry Hills is open for à la carte dinner – however, due to the capacity limits, the famous all-you-can-eat option is on hold for now.

Poly

The Surry Hills wine bar is once again taking bookings for 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday and Saturday nights, and allowing limited walk-ins from 5pm.

Pizza Fritta 180

Crispy, cheesy fried pizza at this Crown Street joint might just be the perfect post-iso meal. Stop by from Friday onwards.

Prince of York

The good times-focused bar and brasserie in the CBD has a $100 minimum spend per person during the week, and a Dinner & Disco package on weekends that gets your group exclusive use of the venue for $1,000 with the option to bring in your own DJ for a post-iso party.

Reuben Hills

You can drink your coffee out of a real glass (oh, the joys) at the popular Surry Hills café.

Sáng by Mabasa

Surry Hills' excellent modern Korean diner has a shared set menu for groups of up to four people, with two dinner seatings available Wednesday through Sunday.

Sonora Mexican

The Potts Point taqueria and mezcal bar is once again slinging its wagyu pastrami burritos.

The Wine Library

This cosy Woollahra nook is perfect for hunkering down with cheese and a rich red.

Yulli's

The plant-focused Surry Hills spot is open for lunch and dinner, Wednesday through Sunday. If you can't nab a table for the 6.30pm or 8pm seatings, there's an earlybird 5pm dinner slot. Bring grandma.