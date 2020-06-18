Passes to walk Tasmania's dramatic Overland Track are now free

If you're determined to get in some overseas travel in 2020, visiting Tasmania technically requires leaving Australia's mainland – so it might be your best bet at this stage. You heard all about its incredible wineries dotting the East Coast, the rugged beauty of Bruny Island, and the foodie scene in Hobart – but now, there's even more incentive to pay Tassie a visit.

Currently, passes to walk the surreal landscapes of the 65-kilometre Overland Track from Narcissus in Tasmania and finishing at Lake St Clair are completely free (as they are each winter). The track is for experienced hikers, and takes you across a range of diverse landscapes: remote alpine areas, sweeping plains and the throughly dense myrtle-beech rainforest and eucalypt forests. Winter is a challenging time to walk the trail, with temperatures dropping to negatives in the colder months. Moreover, as Tasmania has not yet opened its borders to interstate visitors, it might only be Tasmanians for the moment who are benefiting from being able to visit the glorious Overland scenery for zilch.

Not to worry, though – you can go over the summertime, too. As of July 1, registrations will be open again for passes to walk the Overland Track between October and December, which is an extremely popular time for visitors to take on the six-day challenge – the weather becomes more temperate, skies are clearer, and you can get away with carrying less heavy-duty equipment for your hike. Plus, for the first time, passes will be half price until December 2020. That means that adults can walk the track for $100, as opposed to $200.

As for whether you'll actually be able to head to Tassie to take advantage of this sweet, sweet deal? Well, Australia is seeing the progressive easing of restrictions around the country, with more to come on July 1 – and interstate travel has been touted as among the next category of restrictions to be lifted. So, buckle up: this might be the year you tick the Overland off your bucket list.

