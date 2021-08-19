People are super confused about the 5km rule, so here’s everything you need to know

In lockdown, the name of the game is limiting people’s mobility. The less people move, the less the virus can move. But essential infrastructure needs to keep functioning and people need to be able to buy essential goods, so some allowances for movement need to be made.

In Sydney, the rules around movement seem, at first glance, fairly straightforward: you can only leave your house for four essential reasons, and you must not travel more than 5km from you home. Easy, right? Not quite. Because slightly different rules apply to Sydney’s hotspot LGAs, and because much less densely populated areas of the state are now in lockdown for the first time, certain caveats have been worked into the language of the rules. These are to allow for specific individual needs, such as someone who lives in a rural area that is not within 5km of essential goods and services. However, some people are using this ambiguity as a loophole to circumvent movement restrictions.

Here are the rules as they are issued by the NSW government. If you live in one of Greater Sydney’s 12 hotspot LGAs – Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Liverpool, Campbelltown, Blacktown, Parramatta, Georges River, Strathfield, Penrith, Bayside and Burwood – you are not permitted to leave your home LGA and you may only travel a maximum of 5km from your house for any reason, unless you are an authorised worker.

If you live outside of a hotspot LGA, you must stay within 5km of your home unless you have a “reasonable excuse” – including going for essential shopping, exercise, medical purposes or for caregiving. You must, however, not travel more than 5km beyond your LGA for any reason.

The confusion stems from the term “reasonable excuse”, because this not only has a rather woolly definition – seeking medical help for a heart attack and going to the beach for a stroll fall under the same umbrella – but it allows room for people to play fast and loose with the stay-at-home orders. In Metropolitan Sydney, few LGAs are larger than 5km in width or length, but as you travel away from the urban centres of the city, LGAs become vast. Wollongong, for example, stretches for 48km along the coast, so under the current rules, people can technically travel vast distances beyond 5km from their front doors.

When pressed to be more specific about the rules in the press briefing on August 18, premier Gladys Berejiklian was reluctant to further define them, but she did emphasise the spirit of the rules, appealing to Sydneysiders not to stretch their meaning: “Minimise your mobility, don’t go beyond five kilometres.” She added that the flexibility in the wording of the government's health orders was to give people in more remote areas the freedom to access essential goods and services if they happened to be more than five kilometres away, but that if people were able to access everything they needed within five kilometres of their home, they should not attempt to venture further.



Compliance with health orders has become perhaps the most important facet of the ongoing outbreak, as the state’s most restrictive rules to date have done little to slow the surging spread of the virus. While it is technically true that some people can travel more than five kilometres from home, whether they should is up to each of us to decide, and that choice has to be one that takes into account not only our own needs but also the needs of everyone in the state. Just. Stay. Home.

