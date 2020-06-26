PM says the four-square-metre rule is out and the two-square-metre rule is in

The latest guidelines will need to be adopted by the NSW government before they can come into effect

Scott Morrison has shared the most recent guidance from the national cabinet regarding physical distancing in public places. Based on the advice of the government's medical experts, the four-square-metre rule, which limits the number of patrons that can be within a business at any one time, can now be superseded by the two-square-metre rule, which will allow many more customers to enter businesses. These guidelines govern how many patrons are allowed in a venue, as measured against the amount of space required per patron.

As with previous advice from the national cabinet, it is up to each state and territory government to rule on exactly how federal guidelines are implemented, if at all. For the time being, capacities within public indoor spaces, including eateries, shops and similar businesses, are limited to a maximum of 50 patrons in NSW. However, from next Wednesday, July 1, customer capacities will be based solely on the four-square-metre rule, with no arbitrary upper limit in place. This will only have an effect on very large businesses, such as pubs, RSLs and department stores. That is, of course, unless the state government adopts the two-square-metre rule, which would substantially increase capacities in even small venues.

The two-square-metre rule is already in effect in Western Australia and Tasmania, where the rate of new infections has dropped to zero in recent weeks.

The prime minister also said that talks were underway to develop a ‘road map’ for the safe operation of entertainment venues such as theatres, although no specific details are yet available. However, Morrison did hint at what guidelines may outline, citing South Australia’s recently introduced policy of allowing theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Do you know what other rules are changing on July 1? We have all the details here.

Share the story