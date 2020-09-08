Poké joint Fishbowl is opening another store in Parramatta

There's been a lot of delicious culinary news to come out of Parramatta Square, a new development in Western Sydney. Not only has Maurice Terzini announced another outpost of his famed eatery, Cicciabella, but the poké slingers behind Fishbowl have also opened a new shopfront in the precinct.



Since the launch of its first outpost tucked inside a Bondi arcade in 2016, Fishbowl has become a popular pick for the clean-eating, beach-going set. Originally a dish from Hawaii, poké traditionally tosses fresh fish – usually salmon, tuna or kingfish – with fresh salad ingredients on a bed of donburi rice. Fishbowl, and other poké chains around the city, have expanded on the set of toppings and bases usually associated with poké, giving customers choices between other kinds of protein including chicken and tofu, as well as a range of vegetables, noodle bases and dressings.



In honour of its grand launch day on Sunday, September 13, Fishbowl is giving away poké bowls for free to its first 100 customers. Get in quick.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

