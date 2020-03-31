Pop angel Charli XCX is blessing us with livestreamed sessions with her celebrity friends

While you were busy thinking about boys, progressive pop powerhouse Charli XCX has been trawling through her rolodex and curating a series of fun, educational livestream sessions to keep us entertained while we’re all isolated at home. Just blame it on her love (for her fans).

The ‘Boom Clap’ singer is serving up Instagram livestream events that offer a little more than the basic acoustic sets and sing-a-longs that have been doing the rounds on isolation era social media. She's already kicked off the week with a vocal coaching session with Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo.

Also coming up this week, the masked and mystifying alternative country star Orville Peck will be joining Charli for a horoscope reading, LA based artist Lucas David will be showing the ropes of life drawing with a surrealist twist, TikTok famous singer and rapper Ashnikko will be getting zen with a yoga practice, British singer and model Rina Sawayama will take a psychopath test with Charli, and Swedish pop star Zara Larsson will be teaching you how to snatch your makeup looks.

Charli burst onto the scene in 2004 with her Iggy Azelia collab ‘Fancy’. The star has garnered a passionate fan base, with people bringing all sorts of items to be signed at her meet and greets, notably including the ashes of a fan’s deceased mother and a personal douching device. In February she drew huge crowds at Laneway Festival in Melbourne and Sydney, with local drag performers joining her on stage as she promoted her latest album Charli.

Charli is living and livestreaming on LA time, with most sessions starting about 6am AEST. But the stories stay live for 24 hours, so you can check in later for a cheeky viewing (unless you’re super keen to set your alarm and interact as it happens). Follow her Instagram to watch and stay up to date.

We have our fingers crossed for a nostalgic Troye Sivan crossover along the lines of their 2018 banger ‘1999’.

Charli is also encouraging donations to the LA Food Bank and LA Alliance, an organisation that fights for the protection of homeless people in Los Angeles.

