Take a virtual dance class with the company run by Kylie Minogue's former choreographer

Not so long ago, in an entirely different world, Kylie Minogue sang, “No one wants to stay at home, nobody wants to be alone… I wanna go out dancing.”

Well, while we’re all banged up socially isolating, sometime Minogue collaborator and Sydney Dance Company (SDC) artistic director Rafael Bonachela, who choreographed her Fever and Showgirl tours, has the perfect solution.

While the doors are locked at its Ultimo dance studio for the mo, SDC will take the joy of dance classes online, launching a Virtual Studio. SDC's world-renowned instructors are now working from home, and anyone can take one of their classes.

Dance classes will be offered on a daily schedule, and it’s an inspirational way to keep fit, Bonachela tells Time In. “It gives us a chance to let go, have fun and, importantly, keeps our bodies healthy and our minds engaged. It’s crucial we maintain our physical and mental wellbeing while our routines have been disrupted."

Whether you wanna master tap, jazz, ballet or hip hop, this is your moment to shine with the aid of SDC’s world-renowned instructors, all without leaving the living room.

Bonachela added: “Launching our Virtual Studio has given us the chance to bring our much-loved classes to everybody across Australia, from Sydney to Perth, Darwin to Hobart. Throughout this time, we’re excited to stay connected with our existing dance class attendees, as well as welcome new dance lovers to the Sydney Dance Company family.”

Pilates and body conditioning are also available, with unlimited access to the Virtual Studio costs $28 per week, billed monthly at $121.33, or you can opt for single classes are $12, or a five-class FlexiPack at $50, ten class FlexiPack at $90.

Take a look at the class schedule here, and get dancing!

