SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Green Park
Photograph: Maxim Boon/Time Out

Popular Darlinghurst institution the Green Park Hotel is closing down

The much-loved LGBTQIA venue has been bought by neighbouring St Vincent's Hospital

By
Maxim Boon
Advertising

One of the most popular pubs in Darlinghurst, which has become a particularly important venue for Sydney’s LGBTQIA community in recent years, will soon be shutting its doors. After serving locals for decades, the venue has been sold by its current owners, the Solotel hospitality group, to the neighbouring St Vincent’s Hospital, so that it can be redeveloped into an outreach centre for “hospital-related patient care, training and research endeavours”.

The new hospital facilities to be housed in the ex-hotel will include community mental and urban health services and the St Vincent’s Curran Foundation Arts for Health Program, as well as a studio for St V’s TV and offices for the hospital's innovation and improvement hub. No date has yet been released for the Green Park’s final day operating as a hospo venue, although a Solotel spokesperson said that the pub would get “the send-off it deserves with our guests over the coming weeks.”

While it will no longer be welcoming punters for a pint, St Vincent’s health network chief executive Anthony M Schembri said that the building’s Federation-era architecture and heritage will be preserved in the development, "to acknowledge its historical legacy".

Solotel CEO Justine Baker shared her thanks to the many patrons who have frequented the pub over the years. “The support we’ve received over the years from our much-loved guests, the Darlinghurst community and the Green Park family has meant the world to us. To each and every one of you, we say thank you for making the Greeny all that it is.”

Looking for another watering hole? Check out the best beer gardens in Sydney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.