The best beer gardens in Sydney

Our unbeatable summers and mild winters make Sydney the perfect place for a schooner in the great outdoors, and lord knows we’ve got enough beer gardens to prove it. Whether surrounded by lush greenery, designer dogs, ocean views or all of the above, this list covers the best beer gardens our city has to offer. Because drinking outside sure beats drinking in.

Looking for a brew with a view? Enjoy a cold one at one of Sydney's best rooftop bars.





