Practice your chopstick technique, home delivered gourmet sushi kits are here

Step aside, sourdough starters and top-secret Arnott’s biscuit recipes, there’s a new home cooking hobby entering our physically distanced kitchens. Have you been missing the zing of wasabi and the taste of proper sushi?

Zushi has taken its home delivery service to the next level with Zushi Sushi Making Kits. With restaurants in Surry Hills and Barangaroo which have long kept the salarymen and women of Sydney’s central business districts rolling in maki, nigiri and izakaya, Zushi has now pivoted its offerings to keep our taste buds tantalised with much more than your average California roll.

The kits come with everything you need for a fine sushi feast, from cheat sheets and rolling mats to nori sheets, perfectly cooked sushi rice, and fillings ranging from fresh salmon, to cooked tuna and prawns. Top off your concoctions with soy, honey mayo, ginger and wasabi. You can choose from an adult kit that feeds two ($45), a kids kit for two ($30), or a family pack to feed four ($70).

Want to turn your feast into a party? Zushi is also delivering home cocktail kits so you can shake and stir up your own chilli margaritas or lychee blossom mojitos (from $14).

Head to zushi.com.au to place your orders directly, with free delivery covering much of the East, CBD and Inner West. That’s just how they roll.

Looking to make more restaurant quality feeds at home? Yes, DIY Korean barbecue and fried chicken can now be delivered to you.

