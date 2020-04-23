Yes, DIY Korean barbecue and fried chicken can now be delivered to you

It’s almost impossible to re-create the magic of a restaurant at home – especially a smoky, sizzling Korean barbecue joint, buzzing with big groups ordering monstrous platters of meat and endless litres of soju. But, in times like these, we should be doing our very best to try, and thanks to two of Sydney’s most popular Korean eateries, we now can.

Respected barbecue bigwigs, 678, have teamed up with fried-chicken institution Arisun and launched Seoul Foods, an online delivery portal that offers the best of both worlds delivered to your door. Fan favourites like thick prime pork belly and premium Wagyu short ribs headline a selection of meats prepared by the in-house butcher, which includes thick and thin cuts, as well as classics like soy-marinated bulgogi and spicy chicken. Each order of meat comes with a Korean salad and ssamjang sauce, and there are sides like kimchi and fish cakes available so you can make a proper spread out of it.

If you’re in the mood for fried chicken, you can choose between three boneless varieties – soy, spicy and cheesy – which can be cooked in the pan or in an air fryer. Should pressing a few buttons be the height of your culinary skills, there’s a handful of meals that can be finished in the microwave on offer, too, including cheese hot dogs, kimchi fried rice and bibimbap. You can chase it all with $3 Korean beers and soju for $8, and even top-up your cart with hand sanitiser, disposable masks and toilet roll because this is the new normal.

Delivery is available to a wide range of suburbs on Tuesdays and Fridays – and is free for orders of $40 or more until May 10 – while pick-up can be collected on Wednesdays and Saturdays from World Square, Cabramatta and Strathfield.

