Practice your Italian while making pasta at Sydney's new language classes

While we're all still grounded squarely in the confines of the southern hemisphere – hell, right now we're no closer to Western Australia than we are the Mediterranean – it doesn't hurt to have a taste of la bella Italia a little closer to home.



At a new split-session class (the brainchild of Italian-Australian community organisation, Co As It), you can pick up some Italian while learning how to roll and cut dough for pasta, perfectly knead pizza bases, and roast aromatic coffee beans. In the first session, the teachers will run you through some Italian language basics. At the next session, you'll have the opportunity to ever-so-coolly drop them into conversation around the kitchen as you gather some cooking skills, too.



Pizza-making classes ($175 per person) are taken under the counsel of the master makers at Via Napoli, where you'll learn how to make an authentic Neapolitan-style pizza and practice the tidbits you learned in your first session, all at once. If you book in for a pasta-making session ($185 per person) you'll be guided by the chefs at Surry Hills' organic pasta bar, Pasta Emilia. Once you finish cooking, speaking and flamboyantly gesticulating, you'll sit down to a meal including your pasta creations, a salad, and a glass of natural wine.

Check Co As It's website for details on upcoming dates and to book in for your spot.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

