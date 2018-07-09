PSA: You can get a whole duck for half price in July

Does your bank balance mean you steer away from the big ticket items when dining out? Well, we have some extremely good news for living that lush life on a budget. It involves a whole deep-fried duck, served with hoisin sauce, fresh cucumber, spring onions and steamed pancakes for half the normal ticket price, and you can get it for the month of July if you mention the special when you order.

The special is available at Holy Duck, where normally it would set you back $65, but for the next three weeks it's just $32.50. If you're splitting it with someone, that's a very luxe dinner for the same price as a stir-fry.

To get in on the deal you need to head to the Holy Duck stores in Castlecrag or Kensington Street in Chippendale. And before you start imagining a table covered in poultry like some sort of medieval feast, it's worth noting there's a limit of one order per table, but that's a whole lot of duck pancakes any way you slice it.

