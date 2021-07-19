Public transport services in Sydney to be slashed by up to 50 per cent for two weeks

The decrease in PT services is to allow fewer transport staff to be on duty

Public transport services in Greater Sydney – including light rail, train, bus and ferry services – have been reduced to a Sunday service for at least two weeks, as of Monday, July 19. This will mean a reduction of 30 to 50 per cent for services across the PT network.

The reduction in services has been done to allow transport staffing commitments to be reduced while demand for public transport services has decreased under the current stay-at-home orders. Public transport workers are considered essential workers.

Howard Collins, the transport for NSW chief operations officer, called on Sydneysiders under lockdown to avoid public transport where possible. “For people who have no choice and have to use public transport – those essential workers, those nurses, those medical people, police – we’ll be operating a very different service than you’ve used before.”

