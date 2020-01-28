Punk legends the Offspring are teaming up with Sum 41 for a massive Australian tour

You better whip out the bleach and stock up on extra-strength hair gel, because it’s time to revive your inner punk in preparation for the Offspring’s 2020 Australian tour, kicking off in April.

Whether or not you’re familiar with their influence on the skate punk and rock genres across a 36-year long career, there’s a good chance you’ve partied at least once to their controversial Hottest 100 winner ‘Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)’.

They’ll be bringing their mosh-worthy bangers to arenas across Australia, including Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on April 24, for their first headline tour in 16 years. Expect a night filled with enough shouty ‘90s nostalgia to make you pull the waist of your jeans bellow your butt and flip some gnarly ollies.

Not only will these Californian rockers be playing all of their greatest hits, but they’ll be bringing some very special guests with them. Their equally punk mates from Canada, Sum 41, will be playing a full hour-long set of their own, including tracks you might recognise like ‘Fat Lip’, ‘In Too Deep’ and ‘Still Waiting’.

You have until Friday, April 24, to dig out your favourite old band shirt and learn some tricks that would make Tony Hawk jealous before this skate punk dream team hits town. General public tickets go live at 9am on Monday, February 3, but if you’re extra keen, you can sign up for early bird access with the pre-sale kicking off on Friday, January 31 at 9am.

