People drinking with a view of the city
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Put in your two cents about the new plan to revitalise Sydney's cultural life

They're asking for opinions – and you know you've got some

Divya Venkataraman
Earlier this year, we successfully vanquished lockouts just in time for a nation-wide lockdown – but here’s hoping the next raft of changes planned to help invigorate Sydney’s inner city comes at a better time. 

The City of Sydney is asking for your advice on how it can make sustainable, useful changes to amp up the cultural life of the city we all live in and love (albeit, sometimes grudgingly when we’re trying to buy alcohol after 11pm). 

Now, a series of planning controls that will help re-energise Sydney’s $4 billion night-time economy and create more opportunities for creative and cultural activities has been proposed – and the City wants your say. Included in the suggested changes are things like allowing shops and businesses to trade until 10pm without any additional development consent, protecting live entertainment venues, and allowing community gatherings and small-scale cultural activities – say live music, comedy or art installations – to be held in places like boutique stores, warehouses or office rooftops without approval. 

Check out the full proposal and submit your thoughts here before 5pm on Wednesday, November 18.

