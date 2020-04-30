Put together jigsaw puzzles of famous Sydney paintings online

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who puzzle and those who are confused about why the other kind so cheerfully volunteer to undertake mundane, unpaid labour. If you fall firmly into the first category and you're sniffing around for a new puzzling fix, then we've got a treat for you.

The State Library of New South Wales has launched a series of virtual jigsaw puzzles inspired by its collections. Gazing out over Sydney Harbour might seem like a distant memory, but you can bring it back by taking on the puzzle version of Arthur Streeton's panoramic view of the harbour and our city's skyline in all its glory. Streeton's painting was "startlingly innovative" for Sydney's art scene in the 1890s – with rapid brush strokes and its inspired use of colour, the full painting (and jigsaw puzzle) centres the Royal Botanic Garden, with Cremorne Point to its left and the familiar curve of Circular Quay to the right.

Otherwise, check out this painting of the sweetly named Fairy Bower, a little inlet along Manly's shore between South Steyne and Shelly Beach. Alan Grieve, the artist, lived on the Northern Beaches, and his oeuvre is an ode to the beauty of his neighbouring beaches and the Australian landscape more generally.

There are a lot more to choose from, too, from 'Picnic at Mrs Macquaries Chair', by an unknown artist, to Wendy Sharpe's depiction of the Mitchell Library. Plus, you can choose the number of pieces in each puzzle according to the level of difficulty you're looking for. Visit the State Library of NSW's website to take your pick – and learn a little about some famous Australian artists while you're at it.

Now, have you seen these gorgeous (real-life) puzzles of famous Sydney beaches?

