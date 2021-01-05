Qantas is taking international flight bookings starting from July 1

But it's not yet clear when the government will lift its international travel ban

It looks like overseas travel may resume earlier than expected, as Qantas head Alan Joyce announced today that the airline would begin taking bookings for international flights for overseas destinations from July 1.

Included in the list of countries are places like the US, UK, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. Currently, the only international destination serviced by Qantas flights to Australia is New Zealand.

While Joyce's plans are an optimistic sign that travel could return by then, there's still that pesky nationwide travel ban in place. The Federal government has yet to announce when it will ease the restrictions which prevent Australians from leaving the country unless their reason for travelling falls within a select set of exemptions.

In November, Joyce suggested that proof of vaccinations would be mandatory for travellers seeking to fly on the airline. While there's still a lot of uncertainty about when exactly travel will resume, it might be worth adding a little addendum to your 2021 bucket list to squeeze in 'overseas holiday' – but maybe just in pencil, and in really small letters.

Until then? Here are some spots in NSW that feel absolutely otherwordly.