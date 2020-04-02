Retrosweat is launching their '80s aerobics classes online

Everyone's favourite '80s aerobics style-mavens are back – and they've gone digital. Retrosweat's high-energy dance workout is the perfect, feel-good way to get you moving in these physically distanced days. Set to boppy vintage tunes, the queens at Retrosweat have launched a new VHS Workout Club where you can stream their classes online. Get out your fluorescent leotards and pouf up that hair, because it's time to sweat.
They're hosting a complimentary class on Saturday, April 4, at 11am. The theme is 'Synthwave Sweat’, and they've got a stellar lineup of retro wave artists – and they'll even include a Spotify playlist link so you can listen to their favourite artists after class. Expect the usual outrageous costumes, huge hair and a heart-pumping workout.