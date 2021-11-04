Revive Awards winners to be announced Monday

Join Time Out and host Matt Okine for the announcement of the winners in our bar and restaurant people's choice awards

When we were locked down, they kept us going with deliveries, takeaways and more. And now that we're out, they're trying to keep up with our insatiable demand for seats in their establishments. Yep, Sydney’s bars, restaurants, pubs and cafés have stood by us in 2021, and the people of Sydney have returned the favour – judging by the thousands of reader votes in the Time Out Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards.

On Monday November 8, join us on the socials as we unveil our favourite venues in all 18 categories. Host Matt Okine will announce the winners in a special online ceremony and answer questions such as: what is Sydney’s favourite pub? Which venue delivered the most popular at-home restaurant experience? And which establishment gets the people's vote for showing outstanding community spirit?

Curated by Time Out and voted on by you, the Revive Awards are our way of saying thanks to the industry during an incredibly tough year. The awards are in two sections – Staying In and Going Out – reflecting the hard work of venues both when they were able to host patrons and when they had to find other ways to keep going.

Tune in at 5pm Monday on Facebook or Instagram to find out if your favourite places have been victorious. Every venue that wins an award will also get a Time Out marketing package to help them keep going through 2022. Together, let’s help them revive and thrive!

The Time Out Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards are sponsored by American Express, who are supporting local businesses through their Shop Small initiative.