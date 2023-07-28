Bad aviation grandaddy Sir Richard Branson is known for his private islands, daredevil space escapades and general tomfoolery when it comes to innovative new ways of doing transport – and now, the humble cruise has come under his steely, eccentric wing.

Enter: Virgin Voyages.

Cruises are probably one of the most divisive things known to mankind. Some can think of nothing more heavenly than kicking back by a turquoise pool on the high seas while limitless tropical drinks and three-course meals are brought directly to their deck chairs. To others, the prospect of being trapped on a floating resort surrounded by shrieking children is akin to the deepest depths of hell. It's for the latter reason that Sir Richard decided to launch his very own take on the cruise – and it’s big, bold, shiny and 100 per cent ‘adult’s only’.

Melanie Acevedo

Her Majesty, Lady Resilient will finally start voyaging from the waters of Australia in December. Dust off that Sail Croatia yacht hat, dial up the babysitter and submit your leave request, because a world of grown-up fun awaits.

You can take your own cruise experience in the direction you want... You could use it as a wellness getaway, taking advantage of the premium wellness facilities and services, including guided meditations, blood-pumping HIIT workouts, SUP yoga, deep-tissue massages and gorgeous blowouts.

Photograph: Supplied | Virgin Voyages

Or, you could decide to skip sleep altogether and engage in energetic dance parties and watch exhilarating performances all through the night. We don’t mean classic Broadway productions or cheesy circus shows – instead, expect a festival-like line-up of entertainment by the world’s hottest directors, choreographers and artists. Wave farewell to the kid’s club too, as you step inside Lady Resilient’s multi-storey nightclub with three glamorous bars. Just like Sir Richard's first business, Virgin Records, it's all a little bit rock'n'roll.

If your schedule doesn’t stop, nor does Lady Resilient’s, with 20 eateries offering culinary experiences around the clock. Cure your midnight cravings with a late-night slice from the Pizza Place, with tropical cocktails and nibbles at the sun deck bar, or with a 3am ShipEats delivery right to your luxe cabin or suite – yes, the ship really does have its own UberEats service.

And, that’s just what’s in-store on board the ship. Depending on where you cruise, you'll be exploring other lands, too.

Voyages will be departing Australia from December 2023 through March 2024. There'll be a couple of cruises departing from Sydney but most leave from Melbourne, in which case you'll have to get yourself down there first. Find out everything you need to know over here.