RSPCA NSW cat adoption fees are only $49 this weekend

We know puppies always hog the spotlight, so this weekend it’s time to give cats some love. You can bring a feline friend into your home for as little $49, with the RSPCA NSW lowering its adoption fees for adult cats across the state from April 12-14.

Because the rescue group ensures all of their animals are desexed, microchipped, and up to date with vaccinations, health checks and worming, the fee for adopting an adult cat is normally $120. So from Friday you’ll get to welcome grown-up cats like Goldie, Penny and Eli into your family for less than half the normal price. They may be a little longer in the tooth than a fluffy kitten, but that means they’ll probably be more content to chill on the lounge and binge Game of Thrones with you through winter (which is coming).

The standard adoption processes will go ahead to make sure you and your home are well suited to whichever sassy scruff you fall in love with.

RSPCA NSW rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes more than 32,000 animals every year, so if you’re looking for any cuddle critters, they’re a great place to start.

Want to do your bit for the betterment of Sydney and its residents? Help out at these places where you can volunteer in Sydney.