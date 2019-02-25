RSPCA NSW rehomed 736 animals in one weekend

Last weekend, the RSPCA ran a ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption weekend with reduced fees ($29 per animal). Today they’ve let us know more than 700 animals found furever homes – that's 90 per cent of the pets in care at the NSW shelter.

In total 2,654 animals across the country were adopted. In NSW, 736 animals were matched with new parents. That works out as one adoption every two minutes in Australia over the three day promotion.



Some adoptions took hours and involved meet-and-greets with prospective families and fur-siblings. RSPCA NSW also conducts extensive check-ups up to six months after the adoption.



Matt (pictured) drove from Canberra to be the first in line at the Sydney Shelter to adopt the blue-eyed, cross-eyed Heidi, a seven-year-old husky, who had been in and out of RSPCA NSW care since November 2018. After a length adoption process, Matt finally walked out with Heidi in tow, who was ready for the long drive to her new forever home.



If you missed out on the adoption weekend, but still want to become a fur parent, the RSPCA says they take in new animals every day.

