Score dumplings for just ten cents a pop next week in the Rocks

Dollar dumpling Tuesdays at the Argyle are a good deal – a very good deal, actually. But come next Tuesday, July 23, they’ll be offering an even better one: ten-cent dumplings. Yup, for the first time in your life (or for the first time since you took advantage of this special back in April) that untouched collection of tiny, useless coins will actually be worth something. The choice of pork, prawn or vegetable is yours for a mere ten cents each provided you pay for a full-priced drink, which most definitely shouldn’t discourage you. This one tends to go off, so book a spot pronto to ensure you don’t miss out on this pretty insane bargain. Bring your A-game, break that piggy bank and see just how far you can stretch your shrapnel – and your stomach.

