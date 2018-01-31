See the Queen's baton as it travels through Pyrmont

Doff your hats, sound the trumpets and practice your curtsey because something royal is coming to Pyrmont this weekend.

In the lead up to the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games the baton (the Games’ version of the Olympic torch) will arrive this Saturday February 3. Everyone is encouraged to come out and line the streets to see the baton continue its journey that has taken it through more than 70 Commonwealth nations.

The baton has been on the road for nearly 388 days since the relay was started by the Queen herself in March 2017. It is made with wood from native macadamia trees with macadamia nuts being planted along the baton’s long journey. The front edge of the baton is made from reclaimed plastic collected from waterways around the Gold Coast.

The last piece of the body is made up of a stainless steel stringer which separates the wood and plastic. The steel is engraved with three letter alpha codes for each of the Commonwealth countries and will reflect each distinct landscape its carried through.

The baton also carries a message from the Queen, printed on paper made from local spinifex and contains an interior that changes colour to reflect the vibrant beachside home of this year’s Games. Sadly, she's not delivering it herself.

Keep calm and carry (the baton) on.

