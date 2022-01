The Lotus Dining Group is going all out to celebrate this, the Year of the Tiger. To ring in the Lunar New Year, the team is playing host to a whole load of extra special events with signature dishes across all six venues and even traditional dancing lion ceremonies. Lion dancers will be setting the scene from February 4-6, weaving their luck and fortune throughout five venues across Sydney. From January 29 until February 13, each venue will serve up its own unique Lunar New Year inspired banque all washed down with a limited edition Year of the Tiger Lotus Australian rice lager, made in partnership with White Bay Beer Co.