Timeout

Coffee at Single O cafe
Photograph: Katje Ford

Single O are slinging free coffee drip bags right now

Send a little love to your friends in lockdown with a free Single O parachute

By Elizabeth McDonald
For many of us, a morning coffee on our way to work is part of the ~ritual~ so it’s no small mercy that Single O are giving away 1000 free single-serve filter-coffee drip bags aka “parachutes” for Sydneysiders stuck working at home again.

All you need to do is nominate a coffee loving co-worker, friend, or anyone really and Single O will send them a free parachute. Not only that but you’ll both score a 50 percent discount on your next parachute order. It’s their way of spreading the love and honestly, we could all use a little of that right now.

Each bag is filled with ethically sourced Ilomba Tanzania washed grinds and only requires a mug and some boiling water to get barista quality brew right at home. Nice.

Looking to venture outdoors for your coffee fix? Check out our 50 best cafe's in Sydney here.

