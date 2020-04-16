Smash an avo at home with Sonoma's new brunch packs

Sydneysiders have had to give up a lot recently, but there's no way we're relinquishing the simple, buttery delight of a perfectly smashed avocado slathered on toast. Now, a Sydney institution has made it easier for you to get your café-quality smashed avo fix.

Sydney's long-standing Sonoma bakery is now offering delivery on its at-home brunch packs – so save yourself a trip to the grocery store and get your avos dropped off straight to your door. As many restaurants and cafés who'd ordinarily be ordering our favourite breakkie side in bulk close their doors around Australia, mountains of avocados have been left without a home. In order to rescue them from waste, Sonoma has partnered with Australian Avocados to create delicious brunch packs. Bonus: you'll also be supporting local farmers while you brunch.

Packs include a half-loaf of Miche Sonoma bread, two (!) avocados and a spice-filled seed mix to sprinkle on top ($15). No-fuss brunch, sorted. Order via the Bopple App for free delivery when you spend more than $20, as long as you're within 4kms of one of the many Sonoma locations in Sydney (Alexandria, Bondi, Leichhardt, Manly, Rose Bay, Waterloo and Woollahra).

