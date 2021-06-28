So what is the difference between Greater Sydney and Metropolitan Sydney?

In the 18 months since the virus changed everything, a bunch of once-obscure factoids have entered everyday parlance. Who knew every state had a chief medical officer? Did anyone know how to pronounce 'Berejiklian' before the premier was on our TV screens every morning? And how on earth did we ever get by without QR codes in our life?



Although that's not to say there aren't still a few things left to learn as the 'Rona continues to upend life. For example. there are some geographical terms and acronyms that have popped up a bunch recently that still cause a lot of confusion. So in the spirit of learning, here's a handy breakdown of the subtle yet important distinction between Greater Sydney, Metropolitan Sydney and an LGA.

Greater Sydney

This is a vast area stretching from the Hawkesbury to the Northern Beaches regions in the north, to the Blue Mountains in the west, and the Wollondilly, Campbelltown, and Sutherland regions in the south. As the name implies, it covers a ‘greater’ area than what most people would typically consider Sydney, also including the Central Coast up north and Wollongong and Shellharbour down south.

Photograph: NSW Government | Map of Greater Sydney

Metropolitan Sydney

This is closer to what most of us would consider Sydney. It includes the City of Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside and Woollahra local government areas. It is capped by Hornsby at the north, the Sutherland Shire at the bottom, but does not include areas like the Blue Mountains, the Hawkesbury, or the Central Coast.

Photograph: NSW Government | Map of Metropolitan Sydney

LGAs

AKA ‘local government areas’. These can contain multiple suburbs and localities which are governed by an administrative body (a council). Metropolitan Sydney has 30 LGAs, and each one contains multiple suburbs. The City of Sydney for example contains 33 suburbs, and some of those suburbs are shared with other councils (like Newtown, Annandale, Camperdown, and St Peters, which are shared with the Inner West Council).

Find out more about your LGA in this local government directory.