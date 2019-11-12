It is a truth universally acknowledged, that summer must be met with a new craze in icy alcoholic treats to soothe grown-ups through the sweltering heat. Frosé, friesling and prosecco Calippos have come before. Now gin soft serve is back on the menu after making a debut at Chippendale’s Gin Lane last season, with five new flavours to cool you off.

These icy boozy treats are created with Tanqueray gin, they come served in a cup ($9) or waffle cone ($12) and they are as beautiful to look at as they are fun to eat.

Photograph: Supplied

Try out flavours like the Rosella Sling with pressed citrus, mint and rosella puree topped with hundreds and thousands; the Rainforest Lime Gimlet with candied lime and citrus popping candy; the Cider Apple Gin "Fizz" with Apple Thief cider, candied apple and apple popping candy; the Riberry Bramble with blackberry liqueur, riberry confit and a chocolate flake; and the fresh and light Knickerbocker Glory with tonic and gin-macerated fruit.

The soft serve cocktail bar will be open Monday to Wednesday from 4–6pm and Thursday to Saturday from 2–5pm. If you prefer your gin in the old-fashioned beverage form, check out Gin Lane’s seasonal new selection of cocktails and G&Ts.

Thirsty for more? Find a chaser for your gin soft serve at one of Sydney's gorgeous rooftop bars.