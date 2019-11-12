It is a truth universally acknowledged, that summer must be met with a new craze in icy alcoholic treats to soothe grown-ups through the sweltering heat. Frosé, friesling and prosecco Calippos have come before. Now gin soft serve is back on the menu after making a debut at Chippendale’s Gin Lane last season, with five new flavours to cool you off.
These icy boozy treats are created with Tanqueray gin, they come served in a cup ($9) or waffle cone ($12) and they are as beautiful to look at as they are fun to eat.
Try out flavours like the Rosella Sling with pressed citrus, mint and rosella puree topped with hundreds and thousands; the Rainforest Lime Gimlet with candied lime and citrus popping candy; the Cider Apple Gin "Fizz" with Apple Thief cider, candied apple and apple popping candy; the Riberry Bramble with blackberry liqueur, riberry confit and a chocolate flake; and the fresh and light Knickerbocker Glory with tonic and gin-macerated fruit.
The soft serve cocktail bar will be open Monday to Wednesday from 4–6pm and Thursday to Saturday from 2–5pm. If you prefer your gin in the old-fashioned beverage form, check out Gin Lane’s seasonal new selection of cocktails and G&Ts.