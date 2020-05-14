Sorry, swim fans, many of Sydney's public pools will not be reopening on May 15

Sydney is a city that makes no apologies for being fanatical about fitness. So the news that outdoor gyms and swimming facilities could reopen on May 15 was cause for celebration. Unfortunately for those hoping to get a few laps in this weekend, several of the city's pools will remain closed, and it's unclear when they'll finally be able to welcome swimmers back.

In a press release issued on the evening of May 14, City of Sydney officials said that they were still waiting to receive public health orders from the NSW government determining when swimming pools and other facilities and services could resume. City of Sydney operates the Andrew Boy Charlton Pool, Cook and Phillip Park Pool, Prince Alfred Park Pool, the Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre and Victoria Park Pool.



"We cannot make a decision about opening our pools until we receive these public health orders," the statement continued. "Once we have the orders, we will work with our provider to determine the feasibility of reopening our pools to the public. Once a decision is made to reopen, it will take time to treat the water and to heat the pools to the required temperature."

City of Sydney will, however, be reopening all the city's public outdoor gyms and fitness stations, as well as its skateparks. Group fitness classes with a maximum of ten people will also now be permitted in all of the City of Sydney's public greenspaces.

Still unclear about what you can and cannot do from May 15? Here are all the details.

Share the story