South Australia will open its borders to NSW from Thursday

Time to make Christmas plans. South Australian premier Steven Marshall, buoyed by the steady, low level of cases in New South Wales – no cases of community transmission were recorded today, September 22 – has announced that the South Australian border will open to New South Wales residents from this Thursday.

New South Wales recorded two cases today, September 22, but both of them were detected in hotel quarantine. Currently, NSW travellers to SA must self-isolate for 14 days upon entering the state, but this requirement will be done away with come midnight tomorrow night – though this is contingent on no new cases of community transmission in NSW being identified before midnight tonight.

Whether you're itching to visit friends and family or just looking for a southerly getaway, South Australia will no doubt be climbing up your travel hit list. With its expansive, lush wine regions, natural biodiversity and Adelaide's youthful buzz, it's definitely found its way onto ours.

