Hotel room with red curtains and bed
Photograph: Supplied/Wizard's Den

Stay in a magical Sydney hotel room that looks like it's straight out of Harry Potter

The magical sleepover is courtesy of the potions masters at the Wizard's Den

By
Divya Venkataraman
Bubble, bubble toil and trouble... there's magic in the air this summer. After creating a spooky, boozy potion-making experience in the Wizard's Den, the Wonderland Bar has conjured a place for you to rest your head.

In the Wizard's Room, next door to the Wonderland Bar at Sydney Lodges, you'll find a suite packed with spellbooks, wands, luxe furnishings and wizarding paraphernalia. Candles drop from the ceiling and brocade prints deck the walls, to make you feel like you've truly entered a magical world. All rooms can fit two adults (as well as two children, if you're bringing the family) and are kitted out with a king size bed, a sofa bed, an ensuite bathroom, wifi and of course, air conditioning for these sultry Sydney nights. 

You'll also have a few perks, too: included in your room are tickets to the Tinseltown bar downstairs for some festive cheer, free coffee, and complimentary fitness classes (so you can vanquish mortal enemies with your strength when your wand's out of order, of course). Rooms start at $120 for one night. 

Book online here – you'll be glad you did come witching hour. 

Want more? Here are 101 things to do this summer.

