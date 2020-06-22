Strike Bowling's Sydney venues are officially open again

Whether you're a regular on the leaderboard, or constantly calling in the assistance of the gutter-blockers, a night out at a bowling alley is something that's been sorely missing from our social calendars.



Well, it's time to lace up those iridescent, glowing white shoes and step out in style – because Strike Bowling has reopened its doors around the country. This includes the harbourside location at King St Wharf, complete with a cocktail bar, three escape rooms and gourmet nibbles (but don't hold your breath to bust out some problem solving in the escape rooms just yet). The Entertainment Quarter location in Moore Park, as well as the Chatswood and North Ryde bowling alleys are also ready to invite you and your crew back in to bowl a searing-hot series of strikes (mixed in with a spare or two, if you have more realistic expectations of your pin game).

The great news? You'll be able to order a boozy side along with your game. You can choose from three packages: a one-and-a-half hour package, which gets you a game and two cocktails per person for $45; a package which gets you house beer and wine along with the game for $30; or just a game and one drink for $25, from Sunday to Thursday. At this stage, you're not able to book in advance for any of Strike Bowling's other offerings, like escape rooms, karaoke and laser tag – but hopefully it's just a matter of time. For now, book in for a bowl and a bevvie online.

Share the story