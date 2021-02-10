As The Village People once famously sang, accompanied with a shimmy, “You can’t stop the music. Nobody can stop the music.” And so it is, by the very laws of nature, that Summer in the Domain is back on after a brief hiatus.

With new dates on sale from Monday, February 15, you’ll be able to snap up your spot with your very own picnic pod on the grass. Acts already locked in include the lush vocals of singer-songwriter Vera Blue, accompanied by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and DJ Hayden James in a hat trick with Brisbane imports Mallrat and Sycco.

Elsewhere in the program you can bop on to pop duo Client Liaison, or head bang along to indie rockers Ball Park Music in a double header with ‘Better in Blak’ singer Thelma Plum. These tickets are going to get snapped up quick smart, so jump online here to seal the deal.

Can't get enough of live music's return? Tune into the Sunset Piazza line-up too.