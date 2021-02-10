SydneyChange city
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Singer Vera Blue on a picnic blanket in the Domain
Photograph: Supplied/Summer in the Domain

Summer in the Domain is back with Vera Blue, Ball Park Music, Thelma Plum and more

Settle in on the grass with a picnic and some sweet, sweet tunes

By Stephen A Russell
Advertising

As The Village People once famously sang, accompanied with a shimmy, “You can’t stop the music. Nobody can stop the music.” And so it is, by the very laws of nature, that Summer in the Domain is back on after a brief hiatus.

With new dates on sale from Monday, February 15, you’ll be able to snap up your spot with your very own picnic pod on the grass. Acts already locked in include the lush vocals of singer-songwriter Vera Blue, accompanied by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and DJ Hayden James in a hat trick with Brisbane imports Mallrat and Sycco.

Elsewhere in the program you can bop on to pop duo Client Liaison, or head bang along to indie rockers Ball Park Music in a double header with ‘Better in Blak’ singer Thelma Plum. These tickets are going to get snapped up quick smart, so jump online here to seal the deal.

Can't get enough of live music's return? Tune into the Sunset Piazza line-up too

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.