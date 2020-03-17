Support your favourite restaurant in these trying times by buying a voucher

No two ways about it, it’s been more than a rough streak for the Australian hospitality industry in 2020. First came the summer’s horrific bushfire crisis, which impacted bars, pubs, cafés and restaurants during their busiest time of the year – especially those in regional areas, which rely heavily on holiday trade. And now, along with the global outbreak of the coronavirus, comes a period of unprecedented uncertainty as venues around the world are being forced to temporarily shut the doors.

Unlike in so many other industries, hospitality staff simply cannot work from home – and their places of employment depend entirely on people coming through the doors. In what feels like a couple of weeks, that has become a serious question of health and safety. As venues find ways to adapt to the current situation and ever-changing circumstances, it’s important to remember that you don’t need to visit your favourite venue in order to show your support.

Buying a voucher is one of the best ways you can do your part right now, because the money goes straight to the restaurant and ensures the doors stay open one more day. Below is a list of links to purchase vouchers from the restaurants on our 50 best Eat list. This is by no means an exhaustive list, and if you’re wondering whether your local favourite offers gift vouchers, the best thing to do is pick up the phone and call. (And let’s face it, most restaurants are all too happy to take your money – margins are slim!)

Terms and conditions will vary, but most vouchers are valid for at least 12 months, and in many cases up to 36. And while some larger hospitality conglomerates may allow for more flexibility, independently owned and operated venues are probably feeling the pinch more than most. So spend up, and think of it as a future reward for a social distancing job well done.

Lankan Filling Station (fill out the form and return to info@lsfood.com.au)

Quay

Momofuku Seiobo

Saint Peter

Bentley Restaurant and Bar

Restaurant Hubert (email chloe@restauranthubert.com)

Ester

Yellow

Sixpenny

Bella Brutta (email enquiries@bellabrutta.com.au)

Totti's

Aria

Firedoor

10 William Street

Sang by Mabasa (email sangbymabasa@gmail.com)

Automata

Ho Jiak

Bennelong

Continental Deli (email enquiries@continentaldelicatessen.com.au)

A1 Canteen

Golden Century (email info@goldencentury.com.au)

Fratelli Paradiso

Fred's

Alberto's Lounge (email ben@albertoslounge.com)

Icebergs Dining Room and Bar

Mr Wong

Nour

Cirrus

Bert's

Marta

Cafe Paci

The Apollo

Rockpool Bar and Grill

Arthur

LuMi

Long Chim

Porteno

Queen Chow

Sokyo

Chat Thai (email info@chatthai.com.au)

Cho Cho San

Chin Chin

