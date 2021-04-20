Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hotel Hollywood facade
Photograph: Creative Commons

Surry Hills institution Hotel Hollywood is closing down

It's on the market for the first time in 42 years

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

It's the end of an era: the golden brick Hotel Hollywood, the corner pub wedging Foster and Hunt streets in Surry Hills, is set to close.

Formerly under the proprietorship of notable publican, actress and cabaret performer Doris Goddard, the pub became a meeting ground and watering hole for locals and far-flung visitors alike. During the week, it's a quiet spot to get a schooner of Coopers Green or a stubby of Crown Lager while electro mixes thrum on. On the weekend, the corner pub fills with rambunctious dancing and boozing, shapes cut and reflected in the mirrored disco ball that takes the pride of place in front room. The carpet is faded, the outside tables perch on perilous angles and its décor is a little rough and ready (especially compared to its slick Surry Hills neighbours) – but the Hollywood's charm was never in the superficial. Many were drawn to the old-school, unpretentious energy of the place – as well by Goddard herself, who was known for serenading patrons outside with her ukelele, until her death in 2019. 

Now, the corner pub is on the market for the first time in 42 years – and punters think it could sell for $10 million, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald

“Underscored by strong history and the inherently iconic nature of this property, we consequently expect intense interest from a number of competing buyer profiles, including hoteliers, restaurateurs, investors and developers alike," HTL Property’s NSW director Sam Handy told the Herald.

It's undeniably a loss for Surry Hills – let's just hope the memory of the Hollywood lives on in whatever form the building takes next. 

Want more? Here are the best bars in Sydney for 2021

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.