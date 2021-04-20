Surry Hills institution Hotel Hollywood is closing down

It's the end of an era: the golden brick Hotel Hollywood, the corner pub wedging Foster and Hunt streets in Surry Hills, is set to close.

Formerly under the proprietorship of notable publican, actress and cabaret performer Doris Goddard, the pub became a meeting ground and watering hole for locals and far-flung visitors alike. During the week, it's a quiet spot to get a schooner of Coopers Green or a stubby of Crown Lager while electro mixes thrum on. On the weekend, the corner pub fills with rambunctious dancing and boozing, shapes cut and reflected in the mirrored disco ball that takes the pride of place in front room. The carpet is faded, the outside tables perch on perilous angles and its décor is a little rough and ready (especially compared to its slick Surry Hills neighbours) – but the Hollywood's charm was never in the superficial. Many were drawn to the old-school, unpretentious energy of the place – as well by Goddard herself, who was known for serenading patrons outside with her ukelele, until her death in 2019.

Now, the corner pub is on the market for the first time in 42 years – and punters think it could sell for $10 million, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Underscored by strong history and the inherently iconic nature of this property, we consequently expect intense interest from a number of competing buyer profiles, including hoteliers, restaurateurs, investors and developers alike," HTL Property’s NSW director Sam Handy told the Herald.

It's undeniably a loss for Surry Hills – let's just hope the memory of the Hollywood lives on in whatever form the building takes next.

