Before the state election, Gladys Berejiklian and her crew promised to reduce weekly caps on public transport in New South Wales from a maximum $63.20 per week to $50 across the board. And with the NSW Budget papers released yesterday, we’re about to see that dream realised.

The papers state that the cap will come into effect on July 1 for all train, bus, ferry and light rail passengers. It’s great news for anyone travelling a decent distance to get to work, like commuters hauling their briefcases between Kiama and Central or those jumping on a ferry from Meadowbank to Barangaroo and back again, who will save up to $13.20 each week, which amounts to $686 per year. That’s nothing to sniff at.

Those on a shorter route – perhaps clinging to the light rail between Dulwich Hill and Central, or travelling within the Inner West ’burbs on the busy T2 Western line – probably won’t see any benefits to their personal transport budget. But if your weekly transport bill does creep above $50 without hitting the old cap, there are still savings to be had.

While travellers using their credit cards on trains, ferries and the light rail will continue to reap the benefits of the caps, some other Opal savings, including off-peak fare reductions and half-price trips after eight public transport journeys in a week, are still only accessible if you’re using your trusty Opal card.

The cap reduction is set to cost taxpayers $69.6 million over four years.

