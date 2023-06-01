Dreaming of white slopes this winter but don’t have the money for a luxe snow trip? We've got you

Let’s face it: while New South Wales has some spectacular ski resorts and snow fields, taking a trip to the snow isn’t the cheapest of holidays. Mostly, that’s because we have a much shorter snow season than our European cousins. However, that doesn’t mean you need to be rolling in dough to hit the slopes; many alpine destinations offer sweet deals during the winter months.

We've rounded up everything from accommodation packages to majorly reduced day passes and student specials. Check out our ultimate snow-on-a-budget guide before you hit up the slopes this winter.

