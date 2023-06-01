Charlotte Pass is Australia’s highest ski resort and sits right in the middle of the Snowy Mountains. At 1765m above sea level, the mountain receives some of the most consistent snowfall across the snow season (from June to October) which means less man-made snow and more of the real fluffy stuff. To save some money when visiting Charlotte Pass, the resort offers resort packages which include lift tickets, group lessons, ski hire and return transport from Perisher Valley. For single daytrippers, on Tuesdays, they've got a '2 Buck Tuesday' deal this year, where if one person pays $149 for a Daytripper ticket, the second person just has to pay $2. In the same crazy vein, if you head to Charlotte for a day trip on a Thursday, you can score a $75 day ticket pass, including a full mountain lift pass, return oversnow transport and a nice hot lunch -with a house beverage. To get in for these incredible deals, you just have to travel in and out on the same day – but, for a $2 ski experience that feels kind of worth it.
Let’s face it: while New South Wales has some spectacular ski resorts and snow fields, taking a trip to the snow isn’t the cheapest of holidays. Mostly, that’s because we have a much shorter snow season than our European cousins. However, that doesn’t mean you need to be rolling in dough to hit the slopes; many alpine destinations offer sweet deals during the winter months.
We've rounded up everything from accommodation packages to majorly reduced day passes and student specials. Check out our ultimate snow-on-a-budget guide before you hit up the slopes this winter.