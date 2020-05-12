Sydney Contemporary latest cancellation to hit cultural calendar

There was more bad news today for art lovers still reeling from last week’s announcement that Carriageworks had gone into administration. Annual art fair Sydney Contemporary, which has been staged in September at the Redfern institution since 2013, will not proceed this year.

Due to open September 10, the fair’s four-day run is the largest gathering of local and international art in Australia. The 2019 iteration showcased the work some 450-plus artists, represented by 95 galleries from 34 countries worldwide. Bringing around 25,000 visitors to Carriageworks each year, it sparks a massive spike in art sales, to the tune of around $80 million annually.

Losing this year represents yet another blow for Sydney’s derailed cultural calendar. The decision to skip 2020 did not come lightly, according to Tim Etchells, Sydney Contemporary’s founder and co-owner.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, given the uncertainty surrounding public gatherings and restrictions on travel, we have made the decision that Sydney Contemporary will return in 2021,” he says. “Sydney Contemporary is a truly unique fair amongst the busy program of International and regional art fairs. I am confident it will return strongly in 2021 to support the vibrant and resilient Australian arts sector.”

He also had words of support for host Carriageworks. With the venue relying on event bookings for the lion’s share of its income, the Sydney Contemporary hiatus would hurt. But Etchells hopes they will be able to return next year when it reopens. “Sydney Contemporary has proudly called Carriageworks home since our first fair in 2013. One of the best venues in the world for an art fair, it remains our primary choice. We wish them every success as they see themselves through the upcoming period.”

