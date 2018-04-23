Sydney Film Festival's opening night movie announced

The opening night film for Sydney Film Festival 2018 has been announced and – praise be! It's a comedy.

A deadpan New Zealand film from writers, directors and stars Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami, The Breaker Upperers is about two cynical women who run a lucrative business breaking up unhappy couples who don't have the cojones to do it themselves. The film has been executive produced by Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople; Thor: Ragnarok) and the star of Waititi's comedy Boy, James Rolleston, costars in the film. (Spoiler: he's no longer a boy.)

Tickets just went on sale for the opening night film and party – a chance to rub shoulders with screen stars and filmmakers that you're not obliged to attend, as tickets to the film only are also available.



"Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami are ready for stardom," enthused Hollywood bible Variety. The trailer's below: see if you don't disagree.

Watch a great movie in Sydney tonight.