Sydney Fringe Festival cancels local live outings to go global online

While it is true that sadly, given the ongoing restrictions on mass gatherings, the 2020 Sydney Fringe Festival will (probably) not go ahead as planned, the Fringe will instead join forces with international counterparts in neighbouring New Zealand, plus further afield mates in Stockholm, English city Brighton and American fringe hotspots San Diego and Hollywood. Together, this collective will present hand-picked shows live on the new digital platform Global Fringe this September.

Sydney Fringe will present the lion’s share, debuting no fewer than four fantastic events. The international cohort will field a further eight shows between them. As devastated as CEO Kerri Glasscock is not to present the IRL version, she says the global collaboration will see, “Fringe undertake a number of new, innovative projects designed to lead the independent sector through the vital recovery process.”

She’s looking forward to unveiling Sydney’s contribution to the Global Fringe line-up. “We’re excited to partner with some of the world’s most respected festivals to present this new digital model of fringe for the unique circumstances we find ourselves in this year.”

And some lucky theatre-lovers might just get to see the Sydney shows in person, Glassnock teases. “Should social distancing guidelines allow, we hope to present Sydney Fringe events live at the Old 505 Theatre in Newtown, with international works streamed cinema-style on the big screen.”

That decision will depend on government advice closer to September, but Glassnock is certain of one thing. “Whether you’re aching to get out of the house as soon as possible, or embracing life in two and a half rooms, Sydney Fringe will safely bring you the best on offer from five leading fringe festivals, from opposite sides of the world.”

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

