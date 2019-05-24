Sydney has a boutique hotel for doggo sleepovers

If you’re fanging for a luxe Sydney staycation but can’t stand to be separated from your loyal woofer, there’s now a very adorable remedy for your predicament. Ovolo Hotels have just introduced specialised dog-friendly rooms where you and Buddy can live it up enjoying room service and ultra plush bed linens.

Bring your four-legged best mate to either of the hotel group's Sydney venues – the ultra-mod Ovolo 1888 at Darling Harbour or the very chic Ovolo Woolloomooloo – and for $80 on top of your standard room rate, you’ll get a pup-ready room with a fancy doggie bed, food and water bowls, chew toys and even healthy dog treats. There’s a limit of two canine occupants per room, but they’ll throw in some doo-doo bags for when you’re playing tourist on your city adventures.

Photograph: Megann Evans

They’re calling it the V.I.Pooch offer (well done), and they’re spreading the dog-loving experiment around Australia, should you find yourself and your floof seeking shelter somewhere outside of Sydney.

Looking to carve up some fresh powder this snow season? We’ve found five ways to hit the ski slopes on the cheap in NSW.